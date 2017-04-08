All CATEGORIES
Indians: Matchups for upcoming games

Published: April 8, 2017 - 10:24 PM

SUNDAY: Indians at Diamondbacks

Time: 4:10 p.m.

TV: STO

Pitchers: Corey Kluber (0-0, 7.50) vs. Patrick Corbin (0-1, 4.50)

MONDAY: Off

TUESDAY: White Sox at Indians

Time: 4:10 p.m.

TV: STO, WKYC (Channel 3)

Pitchers: James Shields (1-0, 1.69) vs. Carlos Carrasco (1-0, 3.18)

WEDNESDAY: White Sox at Indians

Time: 6:10 p.m.

TV: STO

Pitchers: Derek Holland (0-0) vs. Danny Salazar (0-0, 6.35)

THURSDAY: White Sox at Indians

Time: 6:10 p.m.

TV: STO

FRIDAY: Tigers at Indians

Time: 7:10 p.m.

TV: STO

