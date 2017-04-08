Indians: Matchups for upcoming games

Published: April 8, 2017 - 10:24 PM
SUNDAY: Indians at Diamondbacks
Time: 4:10 p.m.
TV: STO
Pitchers: Corey Kluber (0-0, 7.50) vs. Patrick Corbin (0-1, 4.50)
MONDAY: Off
TUESDAY: White Sox at Indians
Time: 4:10 p.m.
TV: STO, WKYC (Channel 3)
Pitchers: James Shields (1-0, 1.69) vs. Carlos Carrasco (1-0, 3.18)
WEDNESDAY: White Sox at Indians
Time: 6:10 p.m.
TV: STO
Pitchers: Derek Holland (0-0) vs. Danny Salazar (0-0, 6.35)
THURSDAY: White Sox at Indians
Time: 6:10 p.m.
TV: STO
FRIDAY: Tigers at Indians
Time: 7:10 p.m.
TV: STO
