All CATEGORIES
☰ Menu

Indians: Matchups for upcoming games

Published: April 8, 2017 - 10:24 PM

SUNDAY: Indians at Diamondbacks

Time: 4:10 p.m.

TV: STO

Pitchers: Corey Kluber (0-0, 7.50) vs. Patrick Corbin (0-1, 4.50)

MONDAY: Off

TUESDAY: White Sox at Indians

Time: 4:10 p.m.

TV: STO, WKYC (Channel 3)

Pitchers: James Shields (1-0, 1.69) vs. Carlos Carrasco (1-0, 3.18)

WEDNESDAY: White Sox at Indians

Time: 6:10 p.m.

TV: STO

Pitchers: Derek Holland (0-0) vs. Danny Salazar (0-0, 6.35)

THURSDAY: White Sox at Indians

Time: 6:10 p.m.

TV: STO

FRIDAY: Tigers at Indians

Time: 7:10 p.m.

TV: STO

Click here to read or leave a comment(s) on this story.



MORE IN SPORTS

playball09_web Ed Suba Jr. - Akron Beacon Journal
Canal Park’s debut 20 years ago included a police standoff in the outfield and a mascot falling from the sky

There were plenty of curveballs thrown some 20 years ago Monday when Canal Park threw open its gates to welcome fans and usher in the era of minor-league baseball in Akron.

marla09_01
Marla Ridenour: After ‘terrible’ Thursday for Kyrie Irving and his knee, Cavaliers should chase No. 1 seed without him
browns09_03
2017 NFL Draft: Browns got close look at Cal quarterback Davis Webb’s obsession with football that coaches rave about
Indians report: The curious case of Bryan Shaw in the spring
masters09_05
Masters Tournament: Justin Rose, Sergio Garcia tied atop star-studded leaderboard after three rounds
MORE IN SPORTS >
 

MOST POPULAR

Prev Next