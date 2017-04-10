All CATEGORIES
☰ Menu

ON DECK

Indians: Matchups for upcoming games

Published: April 10, 2017 - 07:57 PM

TUESDAY: White Sox at Indians

Time: 4:10 p.m.

TV: STO, WKYC (Channel 3)

Pitchers: James Shields (1-0, 1.69) vs. Carlos Carrasco (1-0, 3.18)

WEDNESDAY: White Sox at Indians

Time: 6:10 p.m.

TV: STO

Pitchers: Derek Holland (0-1, 3.00) vs. Danny Salazar (0-0, 6.35)

THURSDAY: White Sox at Indians

Time: 6:10 p.m.

TV: STO/WGN

Pitchers: Miguel Gonzalez (1-0, 3.00) vs. Josh Tomlin (0-1, 11.57)

FRIDAY: Tigers at Indians

Time: 7:10 p.m.

TV: STO

Pitchers: Daniel Norris (0-0) vs. Trevor Bauer (0-1, 6.35)

SATURDAY: Tigers at Indians

Time: 4:10 p.m.

TV: STO/FS1

Pitchers: Justin Verlander (1-0, 2.84) vs. Corey Kluber (0-0, 7.50)

SUNDAY: Tigers at Indians

Time: 1:10 p.m.

TV: STO

Pitchers: Matt Boyd (0-1, 19.29) vs. Carlos Carrasco (1-0, 3.18)

MONDAY: Indians at Twins

Time: 8:10 p.m.

TV: STO

TUESDAY: Indians at Twins

Time: 8:10 p.m.

TV: STO

Click here to read or leave a comment(s) on this story.



MORE IN SPORTS

tgallery_01 Leah Klafczynski - Akron Beacon Journal
Indians 2, White Sox 1 (10 innings): Michael Brantley delivers game-winning double in home opener

CLEVELAND: The sweet-swinging left-handed stroke of Dr. Smooth returned to Progressive Field on Tuesday, and with it came a dramatic Indians victory.

lewis12cut
Ryan Lewis: Indians’ Michael Brantley has homecoming worth waiting for
playball12cut_16
Indians’ home opener brings hopes for October baseball
NFL Network analysts say Browns would make big mistake if they surprise league by picking QB instead of Myles Garrett at No. 1 - 5:42 PM
tnotes12cut
Indians notebook: Jason Kipnis, Lonnie Chisenhall continue rehab assignments
MORE IN SPORTS >
 

MOST POPULAR

Prev Next