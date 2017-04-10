All CATEGORIES
Indians: Matchups for upcoming games

Published: April 10, 2017

TUESDAY: White Sox at Indians

Time: 4:10 p.m.

TV: STO, WKYC (Channel 3)

Pitchers: James Shields (1-0, 1.69) vs. Carlos Carrasco (1-0, 3.18)

WEDNESDAY: White Sox at Indians

Time: 6:10 p.m.

TV: STO

Pitchers: Derek Holland (0-1, 3.00) vs. Danny Salazar (0-0, 6.35)

THURSDAY: White Sox at Indians

Time: 6:10 p.m.

TV: STO/WGN

Pitchers: Miguel Gonzalez (1-0, 3.00) vs. Josh Tomlin (0-1, 11.57)

FRIDAY: Tigers at Indians

Time: 7:10 p.m.

TV: STO

Pitchers: Daniel Norris (0-0) vs. Trevor Bauer (0-1, 6.35)

SATURDAY: Tigers at Indians

Time: 4:10 p.m.

TV: STO/FS1

Pitchers: Justin Verlander (1-0, 2.84) vs. Corey Kluber (0-0, 7.50)

SUNDAY: Tigers at Indians

Time: 1:10 p.m.

TV: STO

Pitchers: Matt Boyd (0-1, 19.29) vs. Carlos Carrasco (1-0, 3.18)

MONDAY: Indians at Twins

Time: 8:10 p.m.

TV: STO

TUESDAY: Indians at Twins

Time: 8:10 p.m.

TV: STO

