All CATEGORIES
☰ Menu

Indians: Matchups for upcoming games

Published: July 21, 2017 - 09:53 AM

FRIDAY: Blue Jays at Indians

Time: 7:10 p.m.

TV: STO

Pitchers: Marco Estrada (4-6, 5.33) vs. Trevor Bauer (7-8, 5.59)

SATURDAY: Blue Jays at Indians

Time: 7:10 p.m.

TV: STO

Pitchers: Marcus Stroman (9-5, 3.29) vs. Danny Salazar (3-5, 5.40)

SUNDAY: Blue Jays at Indians

Time: 1:10 p.m.

TV: STO

MONDAY: Reds at Indians

Time: 7:10 p.m.

TV: STO

TUESDAY: Angels at Indians

Time: 7:10 p.m.

TV: STO

WEDNESDAY: Angels at Indians

Time: 7:10 p.m.

TV: STO

JULY 27: Angels at Indians

Time: 12:10 p.m.

TV: STO

Click here to read or leave a comment(s) on this story.



MORE IN SPORTS

browns21web Ron Schwane - AP
Browns coach Hue Jackson launches foundation, announces plans to provide housing for victims of human trafficking

BEREA: The Hue Jackson Foundation will provide much-needed refuge for victims of human trafficking in Northeast Ohio.

hsnotes21cut
High school notebook: Zach Boyd of Tallmadge pledges to play baseball at Morehead State
College football: Matt Luke left to pick up pieces at Ole Miss in wake of Hugh Freeze’s ‘misconduct’ and departure - 3:16 PM
Tour de France: Edvald Boasson Hagen wins stage; Chris Froome leisurely maintains lead heading into final time trial Saturday - 3:12 PM
Indians: Matchups for upcoming games
MORE IN SPORTS >
 

MOST POPULAR

Prev Next