Indians: Matchups for upcoming games

Published: July 21, 2017 - 09:53 AM

FRIDAY: Blue Jays at Indians

Time: 7:10 p.m.

TV: STO

Pitchers: Marco Estrada (4-6, 5.33) vs. Trevor Bauer (7-8, 5.59)

SATURDAY: Blue Jays at Indians

Time: 7:10 p.m.

TV: STO

Pitchers: Marcus Stroman (9-5, 3.29) vs. Danny Salazar (3-5, 5.40)

SUNDAY: Blue Jays at Indians

Time: 1:10 p.m.

TV: STO

MONDAY: Reds at Indians

Time: 7:10 p.m.

TV: STO

TUESDAY: Angels at Indians

Time: 7:10 p.m.

TV: STO

WEDNESDAY: Angels at Indians

Time: 7:10 p.m.

TV: STO

JULY 27: Angels at Indians

Time: 12:10 p.m.

TV: STO

