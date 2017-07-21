Indians: Matchups for upcoming games

Published: July 21, 2017 - 09:53 AM
FRIDAY: Blue Jays at Indians
Time: 7:10 p.m.
TV: STO
Pitchers: Marco Estrada (4-6, 5.33) vs. Trevor Bauer (7-8, 5.59)
SATURDAY: Blue Jays at Indians
Time: 7:10 p.m.
TV: STO
Pitchers: Marcus Stroman (9-5, 3.29) vs. Danny Salazar (3-5, 5.40)
SUNDAY: Blue Jays at Indians
Time: 1:10 p.m.
TV: STO
MONDAY: Reds at Indians
Time: 7:10 p.m.
TV: STO
TUESDAY: Angels at Indians
Time: 7:10 p.m.
TV: STO
WEDNESDAY: Angels at Indians
Time: 7:10 p.m.
TV: STO
JULY 27: Angels at Indians
Time: 12:10 p.m.
TV: STO
