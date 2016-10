Indians notebook: Josh Tomlin to pitch in front of ailing dad in Game 3; Francisco Lindor a Gold Glove finalist

In this Wednesday photo, Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Josh Tomlin talks to reporters in the dugout before Game 2 of the Major League Baseball World Series against the Chicago Cubs in Cleveland. As a kid, while his dad sat on a bucket in their backyard to catch his pitches, Tomlin used to pretend he was pitching in the World Series. On Friday he gets to do that for real, he's scheduled to pitch Game 3 in Chicago. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)