Indians notebook: Ontario court dismisses attempt to ban Indians’ name, logo; Danny Salazar shows progress

In this April 10, 2015 photo, Philip Yenyo (left) executive director of the American Indians Movement for Ohio, talks with a Cleveland Indians fan before a game against the Detroit Tigers, in Cleveland. A Toronto court heard arguments Monday on an attempt to bar the Cleveland Indians from using their team name and "Chief Wahoo" logo in Ontario. The long-standing logo, which appears on some team caps and jerseys, depicts a grinning, red-faced cartoon with a feather headband. (AP Photo/Mark Duncan)