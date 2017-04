Indians still working through Opening Day lineup after first five

In this March 2017, photo, Cleveland Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor takes a swing during the first inning of a spring training baseball game against the Colorado Rockies in Goodyear, Ariz. In no time at all shortstop Lindor has become the Indians' most valuable player and one of the leagues best. All Lindor did in his first full season was bat .301 in the regular season, .310 in the postseason, make the All-Star team, win a Gold Glove and display the confidence of a seasoned vet from start to finish. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)