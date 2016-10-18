All CATEGORIES
☰ Menu

Indians to put World Series tickets on sale Wednesday

Published: October 18, 2016 - 01:19 PM | Updated: October 19, 2016 - 06:46 AM
Pinterest Pinterest
Instagram

Cleveland Indians first baseman Mike Napoli celebrates after their 4-2 win against the Toronto Blue Jays in Game 3 of baseball's American League Championship Series in Toronto, Monday, Oct. 17, 2016.(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

RELATED STORIES

MORE IN SPORTS

cavs22web PHIL MASTURZO - AKRON BEACON JOURNAL
Cavaliers move up start time of season opener to accommodate Game 1 of World Series - 11:26 PM

INDEPENDENCE: J.R. Smith wants to catch a few innings of Tuesday’s World Series. Perhaps now he can.

tribe22cut_01
Indians fans take care of rookie Ryan Merritt’s wedding registry - 11:15 PM
marla22cut_01
Marla Ridenour: Steady contributions of Indians’ fiery leader Jason Kipnis obscured by rise of budding superstar Francisco Lindor - 11:27 PM
stowbreck22cut_01
High school football/Stow 41, Brecksville 7: Bulldogs roll over previously unbeaten Bees - 11:27 PM
norwoo22cut_01
High school football / Woodridge 45, Norton 13: Mason Lydic, King Alfred Sanders power Bulldogs to 9-0 record - 11:19 PM
MORE IN SPORTS >
 

MOST POPULAR

  • Main Blog Promo
  • Cavs Blog Promo
  • Browns Blog Promo
  • Indians Blog Promo
  • Beer Blog Promo
  • Fracking Blog Promo
  • High School Blog Promo
  • Zips Blog Promo
  • Akron Dish Food Blog
Prev Next