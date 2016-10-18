All CATEGORIES
☰ Menu

Indians to put World Series tickets on sale Wednesday

Published: October 18, 2016 - 01:19 PM | Updated: October 19, 2016 - 06:46 AM
Pinterest Pinterest
Instagram

Cleveland Indians first baseman Mike Napoli celebrates after their 4-2 win against the Toronto Blue Jays in Game 3 of baseball's American League Championship Series in Toronto, Monday, Oct. 17, 2016.(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

RELATED STORIES

MORE IN SPORTS

tribe20cut_55 Mark Blinch - AP
Indians 3, Blue Jays 0: Indians advance to World Series for first time since 1997 behind MVP reliever Andrew Miller - 7:30 AM

Toronto: The Indians are headed to the World Series for the first time in 19 years.

browns20cut
Browns not pleased with Antonio Andrews posting video on social media of brutal hit on Jordan Poyer: ‘That was bullcrap,’ Terrelle Pryor says
tnotes20cut
Indians notebook: Team taking wait-and-see approach with Trevor Bauer’s lacerated finger - 7:35 AM
cavs20cut_01
Championship hasn’t changed Cavaliers’ versatile big man Channing Frye
State girls tennis scouting box
MORE IN SPORTS >
 

MOST POPULAR

  • Main Blog Promo
  • Cavs Blog Promo
  • Browns Blog Promo
  • Indians Blog Promo
  • Beer Blog Promo
  • Fracking Blog Promo
  • High School Blog Promo
  • Zips Blog Promo
  • Akron Dish Food Blog
Prev Next