Michael Brantley expected to make Opening Day roster, start in opener

Cleveland Indians' Michael Brantley gets ready to bat at the team's spring training facility, Feb. 20 in Goodyear, Ariz. Brantley has likely made Clevelands opening-day roster and could be in left field for the opener in Texas on Monday. Brantley has worked his way back after playing in just 11 games last season following right shoulder surgery. Manager Terry Francona said Brantley has not suffered any setbacks after playing in three straight games this week. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)