MLB officially announces Cleveland as host for 2019 All-Star Game

Cleveland Indians radio announcer Tom Hamilton introduces Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred, far right, for the official announcement awarding Cleveland as the host city for the 2019 All-Star Game at Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio, Friday. Others are, (from left) first base coach Sandy Alomar Jr., head coach Terry Francona and Paul Dolan, second from right, Indians chairman and CEO. (Chuck Crow/The Plain Dealer via AP)