All CATEGORIES
☰ Menu

Projected Opening Day lineups

By Ryan Lewis
Beacon Journal sports writer

Published: April 2, 2017 - 11:19 PM | Updated: April 3, 2017 - 07:05 AM
RELATED STORIES

MORE IN SPORTS

tribe03_lindor Ross D. Franklin - AP
Indians still working through Opening Day lineup after first five

ARLINGTON, Texas: Opening Day is here, and now, thankfully, the games count. The Indians, meanwhile, are still looking at how they’d like to configure the bottom of the lineup.

cavs03_11
Cavaliers 135, Pacers 130 (2OT): Kevin Love saves Cavs in second overtime; LeBron James records 11th triple-double
Cavaliers notebook: While his sore left foot improves, Kyle Korver’s return doesn’t appear imminent
Projected Opening Day lineups
extreme_PIG
Akron’s RubberDucks going extreme again with additions to outrageous food menu - 2:47 PM
MORE IN SPORTS >
 

MOST POPULAR

Prev Next