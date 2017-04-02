All CATEGORIES
☰ Menu

Projected Opening Day lineups

By Ryan Lewis
Beacon Journal sports writer

Published: April 2, 2017 - 11:19 PM | Updated: April 3, 2017 - 07:05 AM
RELATED STORIES

MORE IN SPORTS

tribe04_02 LM Otero - AP
Indians 8, Rangers 5: Indians pull off Opening Day comeback; Edwin Encarnacion homers in debut

ARLINGTON, Texas: On Opening Day, it was the Indians’ $60 million man and the fifth outfielder on the roster who led a late charge and started 2017 on a good note.

cavs04_06
Cavaliers report: As playoffs approach, LeBron James now charged with guarding league’s star players
extreme_PIG
Akron’s RubberDucks going extreme again with additions to outrageous food menu
Cavaliers notebook: Kyle Korver returns; coach Tyronn Lue says altercation hasn’t lingered - 7:32 PM
University of Akron basketball: John Groce to replace Keith Dambrot as coach, according to report - 6:57 PM
MORE IN SPORTS >
 

MOST POPULAR

Prev Next