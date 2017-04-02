All CATEGORIES
Projected Opening Day lineups

By Ryan Lewis
Beacon Journal sports writer

Published: April 2, 2017 - 11:19 PM | Updated: April 3, 2017 - 07:05 AM
GOODYEAR, ARIZ.: The run to Game 7 of the World Series might have just been Act I.

The Indians enter the 2017 season with a clear path to winning their second consecutive division title. According to Baseball Prospectus’ PECOTA projections, the Indians have the widest margin between the second-place team in their division in all of baseball.

