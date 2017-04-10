All CATEGORIES
☰ Menu

Projected lineups

Projected Opening Day lineups

By Ryan Lewis
Beacon Journal sports writer

Published: April 10, 2017 - 07:59 PM | Updated: April 11, 2017 - 07:18 AM
RELATED STORIES

MORE IN SPORTS

tribe11_02 PHIL MASTURZO - AKRON BEACON JOURNAL
Indians return home to celebrate 2016 AL championship while keeping their focus on 2017

The Indians return to the friendly confines of Progressive Field on Tuesday after an extended spring training because of the World Baseball Classic and a weeklong road trip to begin the 2017 season.

cavs11_06
Heat 124, Cavaliers 121 (OT): Cavs’ late-game struggles continue in costly loss to Heat
ducks11cut_003
Purple power is back as RubberDucks celebrate Canal Park’s 20th birthday
University of Akron football: Opening at left tackle spurs competition - 3:12 PM
tribe11_01
Cleveland Indians Opening Day TV, time and starting pitchers info against Chicago White Sox
MORE IN SPORTS >
 

MOST POPULAR

Prev Next