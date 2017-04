Ryan Lewis: Contention window is wide open in 2017 and possibly beyond for Indians

Cleveland Indians center fielder Austin Jackson slides safely into third base after tagging up at second base as umpire Toby Basner looks on during the first inning of a spring game against the Oakland Athletics March 16, in Goodyear, Ariz. Jackson is one of the few new kids on the block as much of the Indians roster returns from a team that took the Chicago Cubs to Game 7 in the World Series. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)