World Series/Cubs 8, Indians 7: Indians fall to Cubs in wild, historic, extra-inning Game 7

Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Cleveland Indians second baseman Jason Kipnis sits in the dugout after the Chicago Cubs won Game 7 of the World Series 8-7 in ten innings on Wednesday at Progressive Field in Cleveland. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cleveland Indians second baseman Jason Kipnis sits in the dugout after the Chicago Cubs won Game 7 of the World Series 8-7 in ten innings on Wednesday at Progressive Field in Cleveland. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
The Cleveland Indians bench watches during the 10th inning of Game 7 of the World Series on Wednesday at Progressive Field in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Chicago Cubs pitcher Carl Edwards celebrates his team's 8-7 win in Game 7 of the World Series in ten innings on Wednesday at Progressive Field in Cleveland. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
The Chicago Cubs celebrates their 8-7 win in Game 7 of the World Series 8-7 in ten innings on Wednesday at Progressive Field in Cleveland. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
A Chicago Cubs fan celebrates his team's 8-7 win in Game 7 of the World Series 8-7 in ten innings on Wednesday at Progressive Field in Cleveland. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cleveland Indians center fielder Rajai Davis is greeted at the dugout after hitting a two run home run off Chicago Cub pitcher Aroldis Chapman to tie the game in the eighth inning in Game 7 of the World Series on Wednesday at Progressive Field in Cleveland. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cleveland Indians center fielder Rajai Davis is greeted at home plate by Bradnon Guyer after hitting a two run home run off Chicago Cub pitcher Aroldis Chapman to tie the game in the eighth inning in Game 7 of the World Series on Wednesday at Progressive Field in Cleveland. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cleveland Indians' Brandon Guyer celebrates as he heads for home to score on a home run by Rajai Davis in the eighth inning in Game 7 of the World Series against the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday at Progressive Field in Cleveland. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cleveland Indians center fielder Rajai Davis celebrates after hitting a two run home run off Chicago Cub pitcher Aroldis Chapman to tie the game in the eighth inning in Game 7 of the World Series on Wednesday at Progressive Field in Cleveland. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cleveland Indians center fielder Rajai Davis celebrates after hitting a two run home run off Chicago Cub pitcher Aroldis Chapman to tie the game in the eighth inning in Game 7 of the World Series on Wednesday at Progressive Field in Cleveland. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cleveland Indians center fielder Rajai Davis celebrates after hitting a two run home run off Chicago Cub pitcher Aroldis Chapman to tie the game in the eighth inning in Game 7 of the World Series on Wednesday at Progressive Field in Cleveland. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cleveland Indians fans celebrate following Rajai Davis' two run home run in the eighth inning to tie the game in the eighth inning in Game 7 of the World Series against the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday at Progressive Field in Cleveland. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cleveland Indians fans celebrate following Rajai Davis' two run home run in the eighth inning to tie the game in the eighth inning in Game 7 of the World Series against the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday at Progressive Field in Cleveland. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cleveland Indians center fielder Rajai Davis hits a two run home run off Chicago Cub pitcher Aroldis Chapman to tie the game in the eighth inning in Game 7 of the World Series on Wednesday at Progressive Field in Cleveland. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cleveland Indians second baseman Jason Kipnis collides with Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo after hitting a single in the fifth inning in Game 7 of the World Series against the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday at Progressive Field in Cleveland. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Chicago Cubs Chris Bryant is safe at home as Cleveland Indians catcher Roberto Perez goes up to get the throw in the fifth inning after a double by Anthony Rizzo in Game 7 of the World Series on Wednesday at Progressive Field in Cleveland. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Chicago Cubs' Kris Bryant is safe at home as Cleveland Indians catcher Roberto Perez puts on a late tag during the fourth inning of Game 7 of the World Series against the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday at Progressive Field in Cleveland. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cleveland Indians Jason Kipnis scores on a wild pitch in the fifth inning as Chicago Cubs pitcher Jon Lester covers the plate in Game 7 of the World Series on Wednesday at Progressive Field in Cleveland. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cleveland Indians Jason Kipnis scores on a wild pitch in the fifth inning as Chicago Cubs pitcher Jon Lester covers the plate in Game 7 of the World Series against the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday at Progressive Field in Cleveland. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cleveland Indians Carlos Santana (left) and Jason Kipnis celebrate after scoring on a wild pitch in the fifth inning in Game 7 of the World Series against the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday at Progressive Field in Cleveland. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cleveland Indians Jason Kipnis scores on a wild pitch in the fifth inning as Chicago Cubs pitcher Jon Lester covers the plate in Game 7 of the World Series against the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday at Progressive Field in Cleveland. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cleveland Indians first baseman Mike Napoli breaks his bat as he grounds into a fielders choice in the first inning of Game 7 of the World Series against the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday at Progressive Field in Cleveland. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Chicago Cubs' Javier Baez can't handle the ball as Cleveland Indians' Carlos Santana slides safely into second during the third inning of Game 7 of the World Series on Wednesday at Progressive Field in Cleveland. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Chicago Cubs Javier Baez (left) and Kyle Schwaber celebrate Baez'z solo home run in the fifth inning against the Cleveland Indians in inning in Game 7 of the World Series on Wednesday at Progressive Field in Cleveland. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cleveland Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor puts tag on Chicago Cubs' Kyle Schwarber in the third inning trying to stretch a hit into a double in Game 7 of the World Series on Wednesday at Progressive Field in Cleveland. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cleveland Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor (right) tags out Chicago Cubs' Kyle Schwarber in the third inning trying to stretch a hit into a double in Game 7 of the World Series on Wednesday at Progressive Field in Cleveland. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo can't handle a throw to catch Francisco Lindor at first in Game 7 of the World Series on Wednesday at Progressive Field in Cleveland. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo can't handle a throw to catch Francisco Lindor at first in Game 7 of the World Series on Wednesday at Progressive Field in Cleveland. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Corey Kluber throws against the Chicago Cubs in the first inning in Game 7 of the World Series on Wednesday at Progressive Field in Cleveland. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cleveland Indians pitcher Corey Kluber (left) gets a pat on the back from manager Tito Francona as he leaves the game in the fifth inning in Game 7 of the World Series against the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday at Progressive Field in Cleveland. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cleveland Indians pitcher Corey Kluber leaves the game in the fifth inning in Game 7 of the World Series against the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday at Progressive Field in Cleveland. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Chicago Cubs' Kris Bryant is safe at home as Cleveland Indians catcher Roberto Perez puts on a late tag during the fourth inning of Game 7 of the World Series against the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday at Progressive Field in Cleveland. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cleveland Indians center fielder Rajai Davis goes up wall after home run hit by Chicago Cubs' David Ross in the sixth inning in Game 7 of the World Series on Wednesday at Progressive Field in Cleveland. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Chicago Cubs David Ross runs the bases after hitting a home run off Cleveland Indians pitcher Andrew Miller in the sixth inning of Game 7 of the World Series on Wednesday at Progressive Field in Cleveland. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cleveland Indians' Jose Remirez reacts after being picked off at first base by Chicago Cubs pitcher Kyle Hendricks in the second inning in Game 7 of the World Series on Wednesday at Progressive Field in Cleveland. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cleveland Indians left fielder Rajai Davis can't get a glove on a home run by Chicago Cubs' Dexter Fowler during the first inning of Game 7 of the World Series against the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday at Progressive Field in Cleveland. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Chicago Cubs' Dexter Fowler reacts after hitting a home run during the first inning of Game 7 of the World Series against the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday at Progressive Field in Cleveland. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Chicago Cubs' Kyle Schwarber beats the throw to Cleveland Indians first baseman Mike Napoli in the first inning of Game 7 of the World Series on Wednesday at Progressive Field in Cleveland. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Chicago Cub's Anthony Rizzo celebrtates his RBI double in the fifth inning in Game 7 of the World Series against the Cleveland Indians on Wednesday at Progressive Field in Cleveland. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Chicago Cubs's Chris Coghlan breaks up a double play attempt by Cleveland Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor on a ball hit by Jason Heyword in the ninth inning in Game 7 of the World Series on Wednesday at Progressive Field in Cleveland. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo stretches to get the throw to get Cleveland Indians's Jose Ramirez out at first in the sixth inning of Game 7 of the World Series on Wednesday at Progressive Field in Cleveland. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Chicago Cubs' Willson Contreras breaks his bat as he pops up to Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor in second inning in in Game 7 of the World Series on Wednesday at Progressive Field in Cleveland. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cleveland Indians' Carlos Santana drives in Coco Crisp with a single in the third inning in Game 7 of the World Series against the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday at Progressive Field in Cleveland. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Chicago Cubs' Kris Bryant is safe at home as Cleveland Indians catcher Roberto Perez puts on a late tag during the fourth inning of Game 7 of the World Series against the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday at Progressive Field in Cleveland. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Chicago Cubs second baseman Javier Baez forces Lonnie Chisenhall and throws to double up Rajai Davis in the second inning in Game 7 of the World Series on Wednesday at Progressive Field in Cleveland. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cleveland Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor is pulled off bag on a throw from from first baseman Mike Napoli to get Chicago Cub's Anthony Rizzo out in the fourth inning of Game 7 of the World Series against the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday at Progressive Field in Cleveland. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cleveland Indians second baseman Jason Kipnis doubles up Chicago Cubs Dexter Fowler on a grounder by Kyle Schwarber in the fifth inning in Game 7 of the World Series on Wednesday at Progressive Field in Cleveland. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Chicago Cubs Kris Bryant is safe at home as Cleveland Indians catcher Roberto Perez goes up to get the throw in the fifth inning after a double by Anthony Rizzo in Game 7 of the World Series on Wednesday at Progressive Field in Cleveland. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cleveland Indians first baseman Mike Napoli breaks his bat as he grounds into a fielders choice in the first inning of Game 7 of the World Series against the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday at Progressive Field in Cleveland. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo can't handle a throw to catch Francisco Lindor at first in Game 7 of the World Series on Wednesday at Progressive Field in Cleveland. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Chicago Cubs second baseman Javier Baez forces Lonnie Chisenhall and throws to double up Rajai Davis in the second inning in Game 7 of the World Series on Wednesday at Progressive Field in Cleveland. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Chicago Cubs' Willson Contreras breaks his bat as he pops up to Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor in second inning in in Game 7 of the World Series on Wednesday at Progressive Field in Cleveland. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cleveland Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor puts tag on Chicago Cubs' Kyle Schwarber in the third inning trying to stretch a hit into a double in Game 7 of the World Series on Wednesday at Progressive Field in Cleveland. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cleveland Indians' Jose Ramirez reacts after being picked off at first base by Chicago Cubs pitcher Kyle Hendricks in the second inning in Game 7 of the World Series on Wednesday at Progressive Field in Cleveland. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo can't handle a throw to catch Francisco Lindor at first in Game 7 of the World Series on Wednesday at Progressive Field in Cleveland. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)