Kentucky Derby: Bob Baffert is planning to watch the Derby from his couch

Trainer Bob Baffert after Arrogate and jockey Mike Smith won the Travers Stakes horse race, Aug. 27, 2016 at Saratoga Race Course in Saratoga Springs, N.Y. Baffert went from thinking he could win a fifth Kentucky Derby to being out of it in the space of a few seconds. Once Mastery got hurt after winning a prep race this winter, Baffert no longer had a horse for the first Saturday in May. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink)