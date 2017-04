Kentucky Derby: Evenly matched field expected for 143rd Triple Crown race at Churchill Downs

In this May 7, 2016 photo, Mario Gutierrez rides Nyquist to victory during the 142nd running of the Kentucky Derby horse race at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky. The 143rd Kentucky Derby is one of the most wide open in years. There's no "it" horse like last year's winner Nyquist or American Pharoah in 2015 or California Chrome in 2014. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)