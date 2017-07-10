All CATEGORIES
☰ Menu

All-Star notebook

All-Star notebook: Aaron Judge defeats Miguel Sano to win Home Run Derby

Associated Press Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees has won the Home Run Derby, adding that title to his burgeoning list of rookie accomplishments. Judge beat Miguel Sano of the Minnesota Twins 11-10 in the final at Marlins Park. He becomes the fourth Yankees player to win the Derby after Tino Martinez in 1997, Jason Giambi in 2002 and Robinson Cano in 2011. Judge will bat third for the AL in Tuesday’s All-Star Game. The rookie leads the majors with 30 home runs this season, and is a Triple Crown contender with his .329 average and 66 RBI so far. No one in Yankees history has ever hit more homers in a rookie season. Judge’s display of power Monday started in batting practice, when he hit a ball off the retractable roof at the ballpark. He needed to rally to beat the Marlins’ Justin Bour in the first round 24-22, then topped the Dodgers’ Cody Bellinger to reach the final.

Published: July 10, 2017 - 11:11 PM
Pinterest Pinterest
Instagram

Los Angeles Dodgers' Cody Bellinger competes during the MLB baseball All-Star Home Run Derby, Monday in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)


MORE IN SPORTS

tribe11_11 David Dermer - AP
Indians third baseman Jose Ramirez continues to climb hitting leaderboards prior to starting All-Star Game

CLEVELAND: Prior to the their game last Sunday in Detroit, the visiting Indians were celebrating well before their 11-8 win over the Tigers.

browns11_02
Guaranteed money sticking point for Browns rookie safety Jabrill Peppers, one of eight unsigned 2017 NFL draft picks
tribe10_01
Tigers 5, Indians 3: Indians bullpen hit hard after Corey Kluber’s exit
allstar11
All-Star Game: Red Sox left-hander Chris Sale and Nationals right-hander Max Scherzer named starting pitchers
High school notebook: Revere rising senior Pete Nance commits to play basketball at Northwestern University
MORE IN SPORTS >
 

MOST POPULAR

Prev Next