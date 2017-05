MLB commissioner says fan taunts of Orioles’ Adam Jones unacceptable

In this photo provided by Avi Miller, security watches after Baltimore Orioles center fielder Adam Jones was taunted by racial slurs at Fenway Park in Boston, Monday, May 1, 2017. Boston Red Sox President Sam Kennedy apologized to Jones Tuesday, May 2, 2017. Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker, in a tweet Tuesday, called the behavior by fans "unacceptable and shameful." (Avi Miller via AP)