MLB Hall of Fame: Tim Raines, Jeff Bagwell likely to gain induction as Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens seem to be gaining momentum

At left, in a June 23, 2011, file photo, former San Francisco Giants baseball player Barry Bonds leaves federal court in San Francisco. At right, in a July 14, 2011 file photo, former Major League baseball pitcher Roger Clemens leaves federal court in Washington. Tim Raines and Jeff Bagwell are likely to be voted into baseball's Hall of Fame on Wednesday when Trevor Hoffman and Ivan Rodriguez also could gain the honor. Bonds and Clemens, shunned because of allegations of steroids use, appear set for big increases in their voters. (AP Photo)