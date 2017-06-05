MLB notebook: Cubs’ Wade Davis on paternity leave

All CATEGORIES
Beacon Journal wire reports The Chicago Cubs have placed closer Wade Davis on paternity leave and recalled right-hander Dylan Floro from Triple-A Iowa. Davis and his wife, Katelyn, are expecting their second child. The 31-year-old Davis is 2-0 with a microscopic 0.89 ERA and 12 saves in his first season with Chicago after he was acquired in an offseason trade with Kansas City. Floro made two appearances with the Cubs last month, allowing six runs in 6 ⅓ innings. The team announced the moves before Monday night’s game against Miami.

Published: June 5, 2017 - 11:19 PM

