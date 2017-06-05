All CATEGORIES
☰ Menu

Notebook

MLB notebook: Cubs’ Wade Davis on paternity leave

Beacon Journal wire reports The Chicago Cubs have placed closer Wade Davis on paternity leave and recalled right-hander Dylan Floro from Triple-A Iowa. Davis and his wife, Katelyn, are expecting their second child. The 31-year-old Davis is 2-0 with a microscopic 0.89 ERA and 12 saves in his first season with Chicago after he was acquired in an offseason trade with Kansas City. Floro made two appearances with the Cubs last month, allowing six runs in 6 ⅓ innings. The team announced the moves before Monday night’s game against Miami.

Published: June 5, 2017 - 11:19 PM

MORE IN SPORTS

tribe06 Tony Dejak - AP
Indians rookie Bradley Zimmer exemplifies what scouting departments hope for developing prospects - 11:31 PM

CLEVELAND: In a way, rookie outfielder Bradley Zimmer underwent the kind of exemplary developmental path the Indians look for when scouting for the amateur draft.

marla06_01
Marla Ridenour: As LeBron James’ help wilts under pressure, Cavaliers find themselves in familiar position from his first incarnation - 11:31 PM
soft06_04
High school softball: Tallmadge, Highland, Wadsworth graduates lead Suburban Stars to victory at Firestone Stadium - 11:31 PM
Hoban boys volleyball team falls in Division II state final - 11:20 PM
Stanley Cup Final: Nashville defeats Pittsburgh, 4-1 - 11:30 PM
MORE IN SPORTS >
 

MOST POPULAR

Prev Next