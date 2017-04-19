MLB notebook: Pirates’ Starling Marte suspended 80 games for PEDs

Associated Press Pittsburgh Pirates All-Star outfielder Starling Marte was suspended for 80 games by Major League Baseball after testing positive for a performance-enhancing drug. The league said Tuesday he tested positive for the steroid Nandrolone. He will be eligible to return in mid-July. Marte was an All-Star for the first time in his career in 2016 and moved from left field to center field in the offseason after winning his second Gold Glove. The 28-year-old from the Dominican Republic is hitting .241 with two home runs and seven RBI this season. Marte said in a statement that “neglect and lack of knowledge led to this mistake.” “With much embarrassment and helplessness, I ask for forgiveness for unintentionally disrespecting so many people who have trusted in my work and have supported me so much,” he said. “I promise to learn the lesson that this ordeal has left me.” Pirates President Frank Coonelly he was “disappointed that Starling put himself, his teammates and the organization in this position.” Barring postponements, Marte would lose 91 days’ pay from his $5 million salary, which comes to $2,486,339. Under a change to baseball’s drug agreement in collective bargaining during the offseason, he doesn’t get paid on off days during the ban.
