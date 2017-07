MLB: Rookies like Bradley Zimmer of the Indians set to make impact on division races in second half

New York Yankees' Clint Frazier (center) is congratulated by teammates, including Aaron Judge (right) after hitting a three-run walkoff home run during the ninth inning of a game against the Milwaukee Brewers, July 8 at Yankee Stadium in New York. Frazier is batting .292 (7 for 24) with six extra-base hits, including three homers, since being called up July 1 following a rash of injuries in the Bronx. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)