Lakers shake-up: Magic Johnson is in charge after GM Kupchak fired

FILE - This Oct. 26, 2010 file photo Los Angeles Lakers Jeanie Buss, then, executive vice president, reacts to the crowd during the Lakers' NBA championship ring ceremony in Los Angeles. Lakers owner, Jeanie Buss removed her brother, Jim, from his job as the Lakers' executive vice president of basketball operations. The Lakers fired general manager Mitch Kupchak on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017, and put Magic Johnson in charge of basketball operations in a major shake-up of the struggling franchise's front office. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson,File)