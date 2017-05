NBA Finals: Kevin Durant got an early boost from 49ers linebacker NaVorro Bowman

In this Aug. 14, 2016 photo, San Francisco 49ers inside linebacker NaVorro Bowman stands on the sidelines during the second half of a preseason game in Santa Clara, Calif. Imagine Kevin Durant as a skinny, timid teen being told to shoot by his middle school point guard who saw so much potential all those years ago. San Francisco 49ers linebacker NaVorro Bowman, the superior player at the time, used to tell tall-and-lanky Durant to be aggressive, to take it to the hoop. "Can you believe we had to tell him to shoot?" Bowman recalled with a grin. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)