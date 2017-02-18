NBA: Glenn Robinson III takes off as new dunk champion

All CATEGORIES
Compiled from wire reports Glenn Robinson III of the Indiana Pacers is the All-Star slam dunk champion. Robinson beat Derrick Jones Jr. of the Phoenix Suns in the final round. Robinson clinched the win with a perfect 50 on the final dunk of the night — going over three people for a reverse dunk and nearly touching his head on the rim in the process. Robinson and Jones embraced when it was over, and Robinson went over to shake hands with judges “This is just the beginning for me,” Robinson said. Robinson started with a dunk where he leaped over Indiana teammate Paul George, grabbing the ball from the All-Star before his slam that merited 44 points. Jones failed to go over three people and get a dunk down in his first attempt of the finals, yet got 37 points. His second attempt, an off-the-bounce, between-the-legs slam, was a perfect 50. DeAndre Jordan of the Los Angeles Clippers and Aaron Gordon of the Orlando Magic were eliminated in the first round.

