NBA: James Harden signs four-year contract extension with Houston Rockets

In this May 2017, file photo, Houston Rockets guard James Harden (13) gestures during Game 5 in the team's second-round NBA basketball playoff series against the San Antonio Spurs in San Antonio. The Rockets signed Harden to a four-year contract extension for about $160 million Saturday giving him a total six-year deal with $228 million guaranteed. With Harden under contract on his existing deal for another two seasons, the extension will not affect Houston's aggressive pursuit of free agents this summer as the Rockets try to make a run at the Golden State Warriors. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)