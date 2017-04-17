NBA: Raptors, Kyle Lowry look to recover from latest slow start

Associated Press Kyle Lowry is experiencing playoff deja vu, only with a twist. The All-Star point guard for the Toronto Raptors says his latest Game 1 failure doesn’t just feel familiar, it’s even worse than those that came before. Lowry scored four points in Saturday’s 97-83 loss to Milwaukee, connecting on just 2-of-11 field-goal attempts and finishing 0-for-6 from 3-point range. His disappointing performance brought back memories of the series-opening struggles Lowry faced last year, including 3-for-13 efforts against both Indiana in the first round and Miami in the second, and a 4-for-14 effort against Cleveland in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals. Lowry said he was struggling to ditch the disappointment of his latest playoff stinker. “It gets worse,” Lowry said. “It got worse.” Saturday’s contest was Lowry’s fifth after being sidelined for 21 games following wrist surgery. He finished with six assists and two rebounds. “It’s one game,” coach Dwane Casey said Monday. “I don’t think we should overreact. Everybody has a rough night. I know Kyle will find his way back to his star status.”
