NBA: Rockets acquire Chris Paul from Clippers

Los Angeles Clippers guard Chris Paul (3) goes up under the basket, next to Denver Nuggets forward Kenneth Faried (35) during the first half of a game, Feb. 24 in Los Angeles. The Houston Rockets have reached an agreement to trade for Los Angeles Clippers point guard Chris Paul according to a person familiar with the deal. The league source spoke to The Associated Press on Wednesday on the condition of anonymity because the team hasn't finalized the trade. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)