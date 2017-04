NBA: Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant engage in spontaneous, fierce 3-point shootout

In this Nov. 28, 2016 photo, Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry (30) follow through as he makes a 3-point basket against the Atlanta Hawks during the first half of a game, in Oakland. Nobody wanted to miss this impromptu, incredible shooting display by two of the world's very best: Curry and Kevin Durant took turns firing 3-pointer after 3-pointer, some 200 of them total, all while their coaches-turned-rebounders kept careful count of their makes and misses in an entertaining post-practice show. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)