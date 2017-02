NBA: Trade season is underway in earnest — Cousins goes to Pelicans

Sacramento Kings' DeMarcus Cousins (15) looks to pass against Cleveland Cavaliers' Kevin Love (0) and LeBron James (23) during the first half of a game, Jan. 25, in Cleveland. The Kings have agreed to trade Cousins and Omri Casspi to the New Orleans Pelicans in exchange for Tyreke Evans, 2016 first-round draft pick Buddy Hield, Langston Galloway and first- and second-round draft picks this summer. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)