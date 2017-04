The NBA playoffs have arrived, and here’s 10 things to watch

FILE - In this April 2, 2017, file photo, Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James (23) drives to the basket against Indiana Pacers' Paul George (13) in the first half of an NBA basketball game, in Cleveland. Fierce rivals on the floor, LeBron James and Paul George have become good friends outside the arena. They share a mutual respect that will be on display when Cleveland and Indiana match up in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs starting Saturday. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak, File)