Chargers announce they’re moving to Los Angeles

FILE - In this Jan. 1, 2017, file photo, San Diego Chargers fans hold signs calling for the team to stay in San Diego during the second half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, in San Diego. The Chargers are moving to Los Angeles, where they will join the recently relocated Rams in giving the nation's second-largest media market two NFL teams for the first time in decades. The announcement was made Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017.(AP Photo/Alex Gallardo, File)