Cowboys’ Tony Romo retiring, headed to broadcast booth to replace Phil Simms at CBS

FILE - In this Jan. 1, 2017, file photo, Dallas Cowboys' Tony Romo smiles on the bench during the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles in Philadelphia. A person with knowledge of the decision says Romo is retiring rather than trying to chase a Super Bowl with another team after losing his starting job with the Dallas Cowboys. The all-time passing leader for the storied franchise is headed to the broadcast booth after considering those offers. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Tuesday, April 4, 2017, because Romo's decision hasn't been announced. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)