Dismissal deal done in Johnny Manziel’s domestic violence case

FILE - In this May 5, 2016, file photo, former Cleveland Browns quarterback Johnny Manziel sits at the back of the courtroom while his defense attorneys confer with the prosecution during his initial hearing in Dallas. Prosecutors say they have an agreement with Johnny Manziel to dismiss a domestic violence charge against the Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback. The Dallas County District Attorneys Office said Friday, Dec. 2, 2016, that Manziel will have to meet certain conditions for a year before the misdemeanor charge will be dismissed. The former Browns player was accused of hitting and threatening former girlfriend Colleen Crowley during a night out in January. (Smiley N. Pool/The Dallas Morning News via AP, Pool File)