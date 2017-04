Ex-NFL star Aaron Hernandez dead after hanging self in cell

In this April 12 photo, former New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez blows a kiss to his daughter, who sat with her mother, Shayanna Jenkins Hernandez, Hernandez's longtime fiancee, during jury deliberations in his double-murder trial at Suffolk Superior Court in Boston. Hernandez was acquitted of those crimes on Friday, but hanged himself in his prison early Wednesday where he was serving a life sentence in the 2013 killing of semi-professional football player Odin Lloyd. (Keith Bedford /The Boston Globe via AP, Pool)