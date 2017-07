FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland might have flammable panels

In this June 27, photo, a traveler walks toward Terminal D at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport in Grapevine, Texas. Panels made of the cladding material Reynobond PE, under the roof and at left, were installed in parts of the interior and exterior of the terminal. Those same panels were also used in the London Grenfell Tower apartment building, which caught on file in June, killing at least 80 people. British authorities say they are investigating whether the panels helped spread the blaze that ripped across the building's outer walls. (AP Photo/LM Otero)