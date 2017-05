Former Browns receiver Michael Jackson killed in motorcycle crash

FILE - In this Jan, 1, 1995, file photo, Cleveland Browns' wide receiver Michael Jackson (81) runs away from New England Patriots cornerback Ricky Reynolds (21) with an 18-yard pass reception in the second quarter of the AFC playoff NFL football game in Cleveland. An early morning accident Friday, May 12, 2017, has claimed the lives of two people, including former NFL player Michael Jackson who, after retiring from football, also served as mayor of a Louisiana village. (AP Photo/Jeff Glidden, File)