Former Browns running back Trent Richardson denies abuse

FILE - In this Aug. 14, 2015, file photo, Oakland Raiders running back Trent Richardson warms up before an NFL preseason game in Oakland, Calif. Richardson was arrested and accused of hitting his ex-girlfriend in February, but he has denied the charges. Richardson told Al.com, in an interview published Thursday, March 23, 2017, that he would never strike a female. He says his February arrest happened after his former girlfriend punched him and pulled out some of his hair. (AP Photo/Ben Margot, File)