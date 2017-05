Judge tosses Aaron Hernandez’s conviction in 2013 murder

Assistant District Attorney Patrick Bomberg addresses Bristol County Superior Court Judge Susan Garsh Tuesday, May 9, 2017, during a hearing on a request to vacate the murder conviction of Aaron Hernandez, in Fall River, Mass. Judge Garsh ruled Tuesday, that former NFL star Aaron Hernandez's conviction in a 2013 murder can be erased because he died before his appeal was heard. Hernandez hanged himself in his prison cell last month while serving a life sentence on a first-degree murder conviction in the death of semi-professional football player Odin Lloyd. (Pat Greenhouse/The Boston Globe via AP, Pool)