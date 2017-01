Long, storied history behind the footballs of the NFL

In this Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, photo, an employee at the Horween Leather Co. factory removes wet steer hide that is being treated in Chicago. There is a quintessential American story behind the footballs used by the National Football League, one that dates to the early days of the sport. About how a family of Ukrainian immigrants opened a Chicago tannery in 1905 and came to provide the leather for the game balls used from the lowliest preseason game to the Super Bowl, including the Feb. 5 showdown between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)