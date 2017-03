NFL: Changing teams doesn’t always help a backup quarterback become a successful starter

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Mike Glennon looks to pass against the Cleveland Browns in the first quarter of a game, Nov. 2, 2014 in Cleveland. With backups quarterbacks like Glennon, Jimmy Garoppolo, A.J. McCarron and Colt McCoy possibly on the move this offseason, the task for talent evaluators will be figuring out which group best fits each quarterback. (AP Photo/David Richard)