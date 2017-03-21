NFL notebook: Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton to have shoulder surgery

Associated Press Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton’s offseason “sabbatical” is going to be a little longer than expected. Newton will have surgery March 30 to repair a partially torn rotator cuff in his right throwing shoulder, according to team spokesman Steve Drummond. Newton will miss minicamp and OTAs, but is expected to be ready for the start of training camp in late July, Drummond said. Newton, 27, injured his shoulder in Week 14 of last season against the San Diego Chargers. He finished the game — and the season — for Carolina without missing a snap. The Panthers hoped rest and rehabilitation would solve the problem, but ultimately it was determined the 2015 NFL Most Valuable Player needed surgery. The six-year NFL veteran has been rehabbing the shoulder in Atlanta. Newton said after Carolina’s final regular-season game that the team needed a “sabbatical” from football after a run of three straight NFC South championships.
