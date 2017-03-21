All CATEGORIES
☰ Menu

NFL notebook

NFL notebook: Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton to have shoulder surgery

Associated Press Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton’s offseason “sabbatical” is going to be a little longer than expected. Newton will have surgery March 30 to repair a partially torn rotator cuff in his right throwing shoulder, according to team spokesman Steve Drummond. Newton will miss minicamp and OTAs, but is expected to be ready for the start of training camp in late July, Drummond said. Newton, 27, injured his shoulder in Week 14 of last season against the San Diego Chargers. He finished the game — and the season — for Carolina without missing a snap. The Panthers hoped rest and rehabilitation would solve the problem, but ultimately it was determined the 2015 NFL Most Valuable Player needed surgery. The six-year NFL veteran has been rehabbing the shoulder in Atlanta. Newton said after Carolina’s final regular-season game that the team needed a “sabbatical” from football after a run of three straight NFC South championships.

Published: March 21, 2017 - 09:22 PM

MORE IN SPORTS

tribe22cut_01 Alex Gallardo - AP
Dancing Carlos Santana back in Indians camp; Teams dealing with ‘disjointed’ schedule due to WBC

GOODYEAR, Ariz: Carlos Santana needed to do something, anything, standing on base after a hit for the Dominican Republic in the World Baseball Classic earlier this month. His teammates in the dugout were counting on him.

cavs22cut_1
LeBron James believes NBA rest controversy all about him
tsider22cut
Indians’ Cody Anderson gearing up for Tommy John elbow surgery, recovery after series of unfortunate events
lebron22cut
LeBron to sing ‘Carpool Karaoke’ and more: ‘It’s going to be phenomenal’
stv22cut_01
St. V-M seeks redemption against Trotwood-Madison in Division II state semifinal
MORE IN SPORTS >
 

MOST POPULAR

Prev Next